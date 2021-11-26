Unusual Options Activity in General Electric (GE), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS), and Match Group (MTCH)

Unusual Options Activity in General Electric Company (GE)

Today, November 26, 2021, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in General Electric Company (GE), which opened at $96.66.

The unusual activity came in the form of the $100 strike call options traded above the ask, at a spot price of $7.95 against a bid-ask of $7.70-$7.95, dated for June 17th, 2022.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in General Electric Company from the NEW Unusual Whales Flow Alerts panel.

These orders come after RTTNews reported that General Electric Company ”plans to collaborate with the British company's sales team on the distribution of the Virtual Nodule Clinic and work with Optellum to integrate the platform with AI solutions powered by GE Healthcare's Edison platform.”

The charts above represent General Electric Company’s relevant options chain of this date with its open interest on the left and volume on the right.

Of note, the most calls have been traded on the $150 strike at 1,346 contracts, with an open interest of 2,734. These particular orders on the $100 strike had a total volume of 381 and an open interest of 894.

Unusual Options Activity in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)

Again in the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), which opened today at $62.58.

There were 800 contracts traded on the $70 strike call option, bought to open at the ask, dated for January 21st, 2021.

There were an additional 400 contracts traded on the $60 strike call option, also bought to open at the ask, and for the same date.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. reported its Q3 earnings.

Seen above is the daily historical volume, open interest, and bid-ask on the relevant chain.

As seen, the volume is well above the open interest, 1,010 contracts now traded against 296 in circulation as of Wednesday’s close. It may therefore be intuited these contracts were opened, not closed, but could have been sold to open, potentially as part of a spread (click here to read more about those possibilities).

Unusual Options Activity in Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

Finally, in the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), which opened at $134.86.

There were 11,180 contracts traded on the $140 strike put option, at the ask, dated for December 3rd, 2021.

There were an additional 11,180 contracts traded on the $140 strike put option, at the bid, for today, November 26th, 2021.

It can be interpreted, then, that these contracts were sold to close today, and opened for the later date (also known as rolling the contracts out to a later date).

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Match Group, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

Earlier this month, Simply Wall St reported:

“The Independent Chairman of the Board, Thomas McInerney, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$142 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$154).”

The chart above represents Match Group, Inc.’s historical price in cyan, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in blue.

As of this writing, Match Group, Inc. has had 26,562 calls traded, which is 391% greater than its 30-day put average.

