Unusual Options Activity in Futu Holdings (FUTU), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)

Unusual Options Activity in Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Today, January 27, 2022, in the Nasdaq Global Market Composite (NasdaqGM), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), which opened at $39.82.

The following orders on the $35 strike call option came in separately in order sizes of varying amounts from 615 to 992 contracts at a time, all dated for tomorrow, January 28, 2022, traded at various spot prices from $3.98 to $4.40 with a volatile bid-ask spread of anywhere from $3.80 to $4.50.

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Futu from the Unusual Whales flow.

These orders come just after David Bartosiak of Zacks stated Futu was its Bear of the Day.

Seen above is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume, in red, and open interest, in blue, as bar charts behind the requisite bid and ask, in a light blue and darker shade, respectively.

There has been nearly no volume on this chain prior to this date, with but 1 to 17 contracts traded up until this morning’s open, in which the 3,759 novel volume has come in.

A tip from the flow: Trades appended with a briefcase emoji can be intuited as bought or sold to open. This determination is made if the size of the trade was greater than the chain's open interest.

Only trades that can be positively identified as being bought or sold to open will be marked as such (with the briefcase).

Be mindful! Trades without the briefcase emoji might still have been bought or sold to open! You may also watch this video to see how to track these kinds of opportunities in the Unusual Whales flow.

Furthermore, just because these orders were indeed opened, it cannot be absolutely known whether these calls were sold to open or bought to open.

Unusual Options Activity in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)

In the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS) Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN), which opened today at $61.33.

Two orders came in together in the amount of 2,500 contracts bought to open at the ask, dated for May 20, 2022:

$90 strike call options at a spot price of $4.35 with a bid-ask range of $3.05 to $4.40

$80 strike call options at a spot price of $6.10 with a bid-ask range of $5.05 to $6.15

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Rivian from the Unusual Whales flow.

These orders come after Tesla (TSLA) reported its Q4 earnings yesterday, as well as announcing delays in its Cybertruck launch until 2023. It is still unclear who will come out on top as the runner up in the EV market this year.

Of interest, these orders were marked as “floor." Floor traders work on the floor of an exchange. When a floor trader executes a trade, exclusively for their own account, it must be reported on an exchange by the "floor" tag.

Click here to read about floor traders' performance. Here is a snippet: “More interestingly, we found that floor traders do not bet on crazy far OTM calls. Instead, most of the purchased weekly calls are ~10% ITM, with about a 40% chance to turn a profit. And when it comes to OTM calls, nearly half of these trades end up making gains and roughly a third of them can hit 50% and above.”

The table above represents Rivian’s option flow data with regards to every trade in the flow at different levels of premium traded: $5,000, $15,000, $30,000, and $200,000.

80.78% of the premium traded at the $30,000 levels are in bullish bets, with a great majority of betting being in call premiums. Furthermore, the $5,000 premium levels are in bullish premiums at 62.21%, with a similar amount of call and put premiums traded. As can be seen, the overall options order flow on Rivian is bullish.

Unusual Options Activity in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)

Finally, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR), which opened today at $13.95.

There were 10,000 contracts traded on the $13.5 strike call options dated for February 18, 2022

These contracts were swept at a mid price of $0.71 with a bid-ask range of $0.55 to $0.95

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Petróleo Brasileiro from the Unusual Whales flow.

As stated, these orders were marked as a “sweep.” An options sweep (or sweep-to-fill) occurs when a broker splits an order into many parts in order to get the best possible pricings currently offered on the market.

These orders can often be filled across multiple exchanges and the broker will continue to fill the order lot by lot, always for the best possible price, until the order is completely filled.

Sweeps might stand out because they imply some entity (or entities) wanted to enter specific options contracts regardless of their price, as they were focused only on having their entire bulk order filled as quickly as possible. While the magnitude of sweeps might stand out, each one must be investigated thoroughly to understand what the sentiment of a trader is as compared to the overall flow.

This is not the first time we have seen unusual options activity in Petróleo Brasileiro and reported on it.

Additionally, these orders come after Zacks Equity Research reported Petróleo Brasileiro has reduced its 2022-26 production targets.

The chart above represents Petróleo Brasileiro’s historical price in cyan, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in blue.

Petróleo Brasileiro’s price has dramatically increased since our first report, however, open interest today has declined to 1,861,641 contracts open in circulation since its previous high of 3,083,454 open interest on January 21, 2022.

