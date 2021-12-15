Unusual Options Activity in Callaway Golf (ELY), Trip.com (TCOM), and Golar LNG(GLNG)

Unusual Options Activity in Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Today, December 15, 2021, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Callaway Golf Company, which opened at $27.

There were 3,000 contracts traded on the $28 strike call option dated for January 21st, 2021, at the ask.

There were an additional 3,000 contracts on the $31 strike call option for the same date.

Finally, there were 2,500 contracts of the $25 strike calls for this week that appeared to be sold to close at the bid, as the volume of 2,500 was lower than the chain’s open interest of 5,000.

Therefore, it is assumed this entity closed the contracts expiring this week and ordered a novel set of contracts, representing a bullish call debit spread, for next month.

Seen above are all of the noteworthy options in Callaway Golf Company from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

These orders come after Ryan Henderson of The Motley Fool reported:

“Here's why Callaway investors should be very excited about what's to come.”

Seen above is the January 21st, 2022 $28 call option chain’s historical volume and OI taken from the Unusual Whales historical flow overview.

Friday, there was 793 open interest on this chain, and with open today 795 contracts existed. Therefore, the 3,003 volume today could only be considered as being bought or sold to open, as they are entirely new positions taken.

To view more information about ELY's daily flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Within the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), which opened today at $24.69.

There were 14,406 contracts traded upon the $34 and $40 strike call options, at the ask and the bid respectively, dated for June 17th, 2022, representing a bullish call debit spread.

Additionally, there were another 14,406 contracts traded on the $24 strike put option, sold to open at the bid, for the same date, representing a collar on the above debit spread.

These orders came in as cross trades. A cross trade occurs when a broker executed buy and sell orders for this same position from different client accounts and then reported them on an exchange. In other words, these are an aggregation of many positions taken, on both the buy and the sell side.

Seen above are all of the noteworthy options orders in Trip.com Group Limited from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

These orders come after Trip.com Group Limited was removed from the Nasdaq-100: Nasdaq made its announcement regarding the annual changes to the Nasdaq-100 over the weekend, and the implications for the stocks it added and the ones that it replaced are huge heading into 2022.

The chart above represents Trip.com Group Limited’s historical price in cyan, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in blue.

As seen, the calls and puts volumes in Trip.com Group Limited have climbed to new highs today, of 63,545 calls and 33,499 puts traded, representing an approximate 4,539% increase over its average 30 day call volume.

To view more information about TCOM's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Finally, and again in the NasdaqGS, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), which opened at $11.33.

There were 5,000 contracts traded on the $12.5 strike call option, dated for March 18th, 2022, bought to open at the ask.

Additionally, there were another 5,000 contracts traded on the $17.5 strike call option, for the same date, but at the bid.

If these contracts were traded together, they would represent a bullish call debit spread.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Golar LNG Limited from the Unusual Whales flow.

These orders come after Simply Wall St wrote on positive analyst reports.

The chart above represents Golar LNG Limited’s historical price in cyan, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in blue.

As of this writing, Golar LNG Limited has had 10,883 calls traded, which is 907% greater than its 30 day call average.

To view more information about GLNG's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

For further information on the unusual options activity of ELY, TCOM, and GLNG visit unusualwhales.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.