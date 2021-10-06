Unusual Options Activity in Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Logitech International (LOGI), and Bilibili (BILI)

Further Unusual Options Activity in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)

Today, within the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR), which opened at $113.01.

Following our report yesterday, where the Unusual Whales Flow spotted 3,367 contracts sold on the $135 strike call option dated for December 17th, 2021, there have been additional unusual options activity in the gambling and gaming sector today:

There were 1,500 contracts traded on the $114 strike put option, bought at the ask, dated for October 8th, 2021. Additionally, there were another 1,500 contracts traded on the $107 strike put option, sold at the bid, for the same date. Altogether these contracts represent approximately 150,000 shares and approximately $350,000 premium traded.

This trade would be considered a vertical put debit spread, a bearish strategy with approximately a 33.1% probability of profit. The maximum risk of this trade would be the cost of entry, or the debit, amounting to $283,500. The maximum return would be $766,500, and a break-even price if Caesars Entertainment, Inc. ends at $112.11 at the date of expiration.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

As a reminder from our report yesterday, these orders come after reports stating that insiders sold US$4.4m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The charts above represent Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $30,000.

As seen, bearish premium still accounts for 82.1% of the options chains, with 99% in put volume, with 86.4% of the flow at the ask.

To view more information about CZR's daily flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

Within the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), which opened today at $86.18.

There were 3,250 contracts traded on the $85 strike put option at the ask, dated for December 17th, 2021, representing approximately 325,000 shares.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Logitech International S.A. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after reports that LOGI might be oversold and also a value stock pick based upon Validea's Peter Lynch's valuation methodologies.

The charts above represent Logitech International S.A.’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow.

As of this writing, LOGI has had 6,732 puts traded, which is 336% greater than its 30-day put average.

To view more information about LOGI's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Bilibili Inc. (BILI)

Finally, within the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Bilibili Inc. (BILI), which opened at $62.72.

There were 1,000 contracts traded on the $70 strike put option at the ask, dated for November 19th, 2021, representing approximately 100,000 shares, or $1,000,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Bilibili Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after Simply Wall St’s reports explaining BILI’s “saving grace is the CN¥19.0b on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Bilibili may be on a path to profitability”.

The charts above represent Bilibili Inc.’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $1,000.

As seen, in spite of the aforementioned reports, bearish premium still accounts for 92.4% of the options chains, and the primary strike traded is the $65 option chain, with the October 15th, 2021 and November 19th, 2021 expirations being the most popular at these premium levels.

Of note, there is not yet significant bullish betting on later-dated chains at higher, $30,000 or above, premium levels.

To view more information about BILI's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

For further information on the unusual options activity of CZR, LOGI, and BILI visit unusualwhales.com.

