Unusual Options Activity in Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), Tesla (TSLA), and NVIDIA (NVDA)

Unusual Options Activity in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)

Today, November 02, 2021, in the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN), which opened at $21.85.

There were 5,000 contracts traded on the $25 strike call option, at the ask, dated for November 19th, 2021.

4,000 contracts traded on the $22.5 strike call option, at the bid, and for the same date.

1,000 contracts traded on the $20 strike call option, at the ask, and for the same date.

Finally, there were 9,000 contracts traded on the $20 strike call option, at the ask, for the same date; however, this order came in as buy to open, as its volume was significantly higher than the open interest on the chain.

Altogether, these contracts represent approximately 1,400,000 shares and $1,613,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after Bloomin' Brands, Inc.’s earnings report released this morning, revealing a: “Q3 Diluted EPS of $0.03 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.57”

The charts above represent Bloomin' Brands, Inc.’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $1,000.

As seen, bullish premium accounts for 91.4% of the options chains, with 91.8% of ask-side orders and 99.1% being in calls.

Unusual Options Activity in Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

Again, in the NasdaqGS, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), which opened at $1,159.35.

There were a total of 2,003 contracts traded on the $975 strike call option, at the ask, dated for September 16th, 2022.

Additionally, there were another 1,675 contracts traded on the same strike and at the ask, but for June 17th, 2022.

Altogether, these contracts represent approximately 3,678 shares, and $125,200,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Tesla, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come in after Eva Mathews of Reuters reported that: “Musk says Tesla has not signed a contract with Hertz yet, halts stock rally”

The charts above represent Tesla, Inc.’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow.

As of this writing, TSLA has had 399,427 call contracts traded, down from yesterday’s 1,544,674, or October 25th’s 2,439,483 call contracts traded. TSLA’s average 30-day call and put volumes are now 850,900 and 703,700 respectively.

Unusual Options Activity in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Finally, and again in the NasdaqGS, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), which opened at $258.22.

There were 1,598 contracts traded on the $275 strike call option, bought to open at the ask, dated for November 12th, 2021.

1,598 contracts traded on the $270 strike call option, at the bid, and for the same date.

799 contracts traded on the $260 strike call option, at the ask, and for November 5th, 2021.

Finally, there were 799 contracts traded on the $265 strike call option, at the ask, and for the same date.

Altogether, these contracts represent approximately 479,400 shares and $1,528,000 in premium traded. It would be intuited that these orders, while presumed to be a single entity or trader, were a roll of the weekly expirations into next week, but for a different strategy of twice the size.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in NVIDIA Corporation from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come ahead of NVIDIA Corporation’s earnings report; it is expected to report earnings on November 17th, 2021, after market close.

The charts above represent NVIDIA Corporation’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $30,000.

As seen, bullish premium accounts for 66.1% of the options chains, with 59.9% of ask-side orders and 85.7% being in calls.

