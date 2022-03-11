Unusual Options Activity in Annaly Capital (NLY), Bilibili (BILI), and Congressional Trading in War Stocks

Unusual Options Activity in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

Today, March 11, 2022, in the NYSE, there was unusual or noteworthy options trading activity in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), which opened at $7.18.

There were a series of contracts traded on the $7 strike put option contract for April 14th, 2022, bought to open at or near the ask with a bid-ask spread of $0.25 to $0.39 thus far today.

The volume on this chain thus far has been 10,293 contracts traded and the open interest was approximately 3K as of this morning’s open. Therefore, we may intuit these contracts are being either bought or sold to open, not being closed.

Additionally, these orders come after the Motley Fool reported that Annaly Capital’s CEO David Finkelstein stated on the fourth-quarter earnings call: "We have substantial liquidity with $9.3 billion of unencumbered assets, up $500 million year over year."

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Annaly Capital from the Unusual Whales hottest chains tool.

A tip from the flow: When viewing alerts in the Unusual Whales flow, you can click the order’s option contract expiration to open another panel which has three additional charts and a table to take a deeper dive into the company’s overall intraday options volumes, the chain’s bid-ask pressures, and historical volumes and open interests.

Seen above is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume, in red, and open interest, in blue, as bar charts behind the requisite bid and ask, in a light blue and darker shade, respectively.

As noted, we may intuit these contracts are being either bought or sold to open due to the volume being greater than the chain’s open interest--not contracts being closed.

Unusual Options Activity in Bilibili Inc. (BILI)

In the NasdaqGS, there was unusual or noteworthy options trading activity in Bilibili Inc. (BILI), which opened today at $22.01.

There were a series of repeated orders on the $15 strike put options dated for December 16th and July 15th, 2022. The majority of these orders were traded at their asks on their respective chains.

These orders come come after continued speculation surrounding Chinese stock delistings from U.S. markets.

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Bilibili from the Unusual Whales flow alerts page.

A tip from the flow: When viewing alerts in the Unusual Whales flow alerts page, you can click “Link to flow” to view chain’s activity in the overall options order flow, as seen here:

Above are some of the orders that came in as a part of this repeated activity alert.

A tip from the flow: The ! emoji means the volume of the chain is greater than the open interest on the chain itself.

Seen above is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume, in red, and open interest, in blue, as bar charts behind the requisite bid and ask, in a light blue and darker shade, respectively.

There was 300 volume on this chain on the 4th, which has been maintained until today, in which more volume on the chain came in at the amount of 823 contracts traded, surpassing the 300 open interest, implying some of these orders are to open.

However, be mindful, 300 of these could indeed be positions being closed from the original set from the 4th. Open interest is not in and of itself an indication for an entry or an exit, only a number of contracts being held open into the day from previous days.

