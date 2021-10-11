Unusual Options Activity in Alibaba Group (BABA), Carnival Corporation (CCL), and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

Unusual Options Activity in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Today, October 11, 2021, within the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), which opened at $169.61.

These orders were possibly related, having came in together and represent a vertical call credit spread:

There were 2,000 contracts traded on the $190 strike call option dated for October 29th, 2021, traded at the ask.

Additionally, there were another 2,000 contracts traded on the $175 strike call option, for the same date, traded at the bid.

Altogether, these orders represented approximately 200,000 shares and $1,068,000 of premium traded.

This strategy has a 69.9% probability of profit and provides a credit of $572,000 to the trader at entry. There is a maximum risk of $2,428,000 if Alibaba Group Holding Limited ends above the $190 strike at expiration, with a maximum profit of $572,000 if Alibaba Group Holding Limited lands below the $175 strike price. This strategy has a 69.9% probability of profit.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Alibaba Group Holding Limited from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come in after Reuters reported that as of this morning, Monday, October 11th: “Online retailer AliExpress Russia on Monday reported gross merchandise volume (GMV) of 133.3 billion roubles ($1.86 billion) for the first half of the 2021-22 financial year, a year-on-year increase of 36%.”

Furthermore, Alibaba has revealed they have 29.1 million active users on its Russian marketplace, and that “an initial public offering was a possible step for the company”.

The charts above represent Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $30,000.

As seen, bearish premium represents 66.5% of the premium traded at these levels. Of note, 74.6% of options traded at these levels are in calls.

To view more information about BABA's daily flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Again, within the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in Carnival Corporation (CCL), which opened at $23.71.

These orders were possibly related, having came in together, and represent a vertical call debit spread:

There were 10,000 contracts traded on the $30 strike call option at the ask, dated for June 17th, 2021.

Additionally, there were another 10,000 contracts traded on the $40 strike call option at the bid, for the same date.

This strategy has a probability of profit of 25.1% and costs $1,280,000 at entry, also representing its maximum risk (the debit paid). The maximum return would be $8,720,000 (a 681.3% return on the risk) if Carnival Corporation ends at $40.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Carnival Corporation from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after an October 1st report from InvestorPlace revealing that Carnival Corporation could be set to go higher as the cruise line has reported it has turned its free cash flow to positive this upcoming quarter.

The charts above represent Carnival Corporation’s option flow data with regards to premiums greater than $1,000.

As seen, 78.8% of betting by premium is bullish, with 77.8% at ask side and 98.1% in calls. The most popular expiration is now the June 17th, reported above, and the most popular strike is $25 with $45,344,427 in bullish premium compared to the $12,174,435 bearish premium.

To view more information about CCL's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Finally, within the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), which opened at $2.12.

There were two sets of 5,485 contracts traded on the $3.5 call strike at the ask, dated for November 19th, 2021, representing approximately 1,097,000 shares and approximately $192,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come after our previous reports revealing unusual dark flow activity in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

The charts above represent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow. As of this writing, EDU has had 26,277 calls traded, down from its previous high of 109,666 on October 6th, 2021.

To view more information about EDU's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

For further information on the unusual options activity of BABA, CCL, and EDU visit unusualwhales.com

