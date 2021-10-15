Unusual Options Activity in Alcon (ALC), Nikola (NKLA), and NuVasive (NUVA)

Unusual Options Activity in Alcon Inc. (ALC)

Today, October 15, 2021, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Alcon Inc., which opened at $78.38.

There were two sets of 1,800 contracts traded on the $85 strike call option, at the bid, dated for November 19th, 2021.

Additionally, there were another two sets of 1,800 contracts traded on the $85 strike put option, at the ask, for the same date.

Altogether, these orders represent 720,000 shares and $2,744,000 premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Alcon Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come in after BNK Invest’s reports that ALC had entered into oversold territory, hitting an RSI reading of 29.1, after changing hands as low as $77.061 per share.

The charts above represent Alcon Inc.’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow. As of this writing, SKX has had 7,494 puts traded, which is 1,517% greater than its 30-day put average.

Unusual Options Activity in Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

In the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in Nikola Corporation (NKLA), which opened at $11.23.

There were 8,000 contracts traded on the $11 strike put option, at the ask, dated for December 17th, 2021, representing 800,000 shares and $1,300,000 in premium traded.

These orders were a cross trade, meaning a broker executed the orders for different clients and reported them on at once on an exchange.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Nikola Corporation from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders came after yesterday’s reports that NKLA announced a deal with PGT Trucking, one of the nation's largest flatbed carriers.

The charts above represent Nikola Corporation’s chain breakdowns of $1,000 premium whales, with expirations on the left and strikes on the right.

As can be seen, 94.3% of the options order flow is in bearish premium, with 4.9% being at bid-side orders, with 97.1% premium in puts.

Unusual Options Activity in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Finally, and again in the NasdaqGS, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity today in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA), which opened at $58.24.

There were 2,500 contracts traded on the $65 strike put option at the ask, dated for November 19th, 2021.

Additionally, there were another 2,500 contracts traded on the $65 strike call option, at the bid, for the same date.

Together, these options contracts represent 500,000 shares and approximately $2,353,000 in premium traded.

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in NuVasive, Inc. from the Unusual Whales Flow.

These orders come ahead of NUVA’s earnings report, slated to be released on November 4th, 2021.

The charts above represent NuVasive, Inc.’s historical price in blue, call volume in green, put volume in red, and open interest in yellow.

As of this writing, NUVA has had 2,500 puts traded, which is 744% greater than its 30-day put average.

