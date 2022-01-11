Unusual Options Activity in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Blackstone (BX), and Apple (AAPL)

Unusual Options Activity in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Today, January 11, 2022, in the market capitalization-weighted index NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), which opened at $15.32.

There were approximately 10,000 in volume on the $15 strike put option contract, bought to open at the ask, dated for February 18, 2022

These contracts come just ahead of AGNC Investment paying out its dividends on February 9, 2022

Seen above are the noteworthy options in AGNC Investment from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

These orders come after Rich Duprey of The Motley Fool explained: “Why AGNC Investment Ended Up Losing All Its Gains in 2021.”

Seen above are the largest sized orders on AGNC Investment for today.

The February 18, 2022 $15 strike put option is the most traded chain thus far today, with now over 10,300 volume.

Of note, the floor trades that came about were after significant volume from otherwise unspecified traders.

Floor traders work on the floor of an exchange. When a floor trader executes a trade, exclusively for their own account, it must be reported on an exchange by the "floor" tag.

On the Unusual Whales blog is a report on floor traders' performance. Here is a snippet: “More interestingly, we found that floor traders do not bet on crazy far OTM calls. Instead, most of the purchased weekly calls are ~10% ITM, with about a 40% chance to turn a profit. And when it comes to OTM calls, nearly half of these trades end up making gains and roughly a third of them can hit 50% and above.”

To view more information about AGNC's daily flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Blackstone Inc. (BX)

Among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Blackstone Inc. (BX), which opened today at $115.77.

There were 2,522 contracts traded on the $108 strike put option, dated for January 21, 2022

These trades were detected using the new Unusual Whales Hottest Chains & Tickers panel, seen here

Seen above are the noteworthy options orders in Blackstone from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

These orders come after Krystal Hu of Reuters reported that Pentera, a startup who has just raised over $150M in startup funding, has had its “automated penetration testing technology has been used by over 400 enterprise customers globally, including Blackstone Inc BX.N, according to the company.”

The charts above represent Blackstone’s option flow data with regards to the last 100 trades and of premiums greater than $30,000.

52.6% of the premium traded at these premium levels are in bullish bets, with 62.1% as ask-side orders, and 50% are in call premiums.

To view more information about BX's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Unusual Options Activity in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Finally, and again in the NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite (NasdaqGS), we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Apple Inc. (AAPL), which opened today at $172.32.

There were a series of trades across a variety of chains, all whose order sizes were greater than the chain’s open interest, implying they were all bought or sold to open, not closed:

9,506 $172.5 strike put options, dated for February 11, 2022, bought to open at the ask

5,495 $170 strike put options, dated for February 4, 2022, sold to open at the bid

3,110 $172.5 strike call options, dated for January 28, 2022, bought to open at the ask

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Apple from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

A tip from the flow: Trades appended with a briefcase emoji can be intuited as bought or sold to open. This determination is made if the size of the trade was greater than the chain's open interest. Only trades that can be positively identified as being bought or sold to open will be marked as such (with the briefcase). Be mindful! Trades without the briefcase emoji might still have been bought or sold to open!

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Apple from the Unusual Whales flow tool.

Additionally, there were 3,177 contracts traded on the $175 strike call option, dated for January 14, 2022, traded at the ask, which would be considered out of the money, weekly expiration contracts, hence why these are noteworthy after recent uncertainty surrounding tech stocks

However, these orders were not greater than the open interest on the chain, so it cannot be ascertained whether they were closed or otherwise

The charts above represent Apple’s option flow data with regards to every trade in the flow at different levels of premium traded: $5,000, $15,000, $30,000 and $200,000.

56.28% of the premium traded at the $30,000 levels are in bullish bets, with a great majority of betting being in call premiums. Furthermore, the $5,000 premium levels are in bullish premiums at 53.46%, with over $42,900,000 in premium traded.

To view more information about AAPL's flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Have you read the the Unusual Whales Congressional Trading in 2021 Report yet?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.