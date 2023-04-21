Unusual Options Activity and Flow in PG&E Corporation (PCG)

On April 21, 2023, among the underlying components of the NYSE, Unusual Whales saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in PG&E Corporation (PCG) 7/21 C $18.00.

The following screenshot from Unusual Whales shows a large premium, bearish, contracts that are monthly and bid-side. The Bid-Ask is $0.48 - $0.50, the premium is $48 to $148K, open interest is at 719, and the volume is from 2 to 5,000.

You can see the full noteworthy options in PCG at Unusual Whales. It is vital to look at the whole flow to better conceptualize unusual options, which we will give a screenshot of below.

Looking at the historical flow, you can see further information. Seen above at the very top is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume of puts and calls, in red and green respectively, and the price in white. Seen in the middle is the price, in blue, gamma score, in purple, flow ratio, in green, and cumulative premium options effect, or COPE, in orange.

The Unusual Whales intraday analyst page shows further information, as well. Looking at intraday analyst page for today, you can see the most active chains and chains with the highest open interest, as well as the intraday options volume, with puts and calls being noted in red and green respectively.

To view more information about PCG daily flow breakdown, click here to visit unusualwhales.com.

Please note, as well, that the following information is not investment advice. Options are risky, and you can lose all or some of your investment. Do your own research before any investment, and see the full terms of Unusual Whales for details.

