Unusual Option Trade in Cano Health (CANO) Worth $21.05K

On April 3, 2023 at 15:23:00 ET an unusually large $21.05K block of Call contracts in Cano Health (CANO) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 291 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 69.24 percentile of all recent large trades made in CANO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 305.61% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cano Health is $3.69. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 305.61% from its latest reported closing price of $0.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cano Health is $3,321MM, an increase of 21.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cano Health. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANO is 0.05%, a decrease of 68.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.82% to 128,252K shares. The put/call ratio of CANO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 16,375K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,886K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 85.05% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 8,600K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400K shares, representing an increase of 37.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 86.13% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,751K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares, representing an increase of 75.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 45.52% over the last quarter.

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 6,720K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,399K shares, representing a decrease of 39.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 88.47% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 6,719K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cano Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.