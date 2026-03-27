Unusual Machines (UMAC) Price Target Increased by 18.52% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Unusual Machines (NYSEAM:UMAC) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is an increase of 18.52% from the prior estimate of $20.66 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.14% from the latest reported closing price of $13.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unusual Machines. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMAC is 0.07%, an increase of 77.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 73.48% to 12,580K shares. The put/call ratio of UMAC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,155K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 1,002K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 949K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing a decrease of 19.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 28.89% over the last quarter.

MYDA Advisors holds 835K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hood River Capital Management holds 834K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMAC by 22.23% over the last quarter.

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