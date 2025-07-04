Unusual Machines Skyrocket 640% in a Year: Buy, Hold or Sell?

Unusual Machines, Inc. UMAC shares have skyrocketed 639.8% in a year, outperforming the 40.5% rise of its industry and 12.8% growth in the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Meanwhile, UMAC has outperformed its industry peers, Allot ALLT and AppLovin APP. ALLT and APP shares have gained 234.5% and 293.6%, respectively.

1-Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Unusual Machines has also outperformed Allot and AppLovin, and the industry as a whole in the past three months. UMAC shares have risen 85.4% in the same period, outperforming the industry’s 38.2% rally. Allot and AppLovin have grown 81.1% and 47.1%, respectively.

The explosive growth of UMAC shares over the past year begs the question of whether investors should ride the rally or stay away from the tide. Let us evaluate and determine the next move for investors.

UMAC’s Main Challenge: Low Costs, High Volume

Unusual Machine’s focus on low-cost, high-volume production poses a threat due to its inherent capital intensity, positioning the company in a fiercely competitive turf. Financially, a 59% year-over-year jump in the top line in the first quarter of 2025 is impressive for a young company.

However, we cannot be blindsided by this growth trajectory, as the net loss has expanded to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 from the year-ago quarter’s $1.1-million loss. Management stated that the company's gross margin was impacted by tariffs, suggesting a struggle in maintaining effective costing in the pursuit of a low-cost model.

To achieve a high volume, the company funds its plan by completing a $40-million public offering in May 2025, boosting its cash reserves significantly. However, this funding came at a cost of shareholder dilution from the issuance of $8 million in new shares. UMAC has planned to allocate nearly $2 million of the proceeds toward drone motor manufacturing and the rest is expected for general corporate purposes, underling the need for capital for scaling production.

UMAC has aspired to reach the positive cash flow target and expects to do so by achieving $15-$20 million in annual revenue run rate in the coming four to six quarters. Given the current revenues of $2 million, 7.5X-10X growth seems an extremely ambitious aim, demanding significant operational efficiency.

We must not forget that the domain this company operates in is highly competitive, with numerous domestic and international startups vying for a piece of this market share. While the narrative in manufacturing domestically and National Defense Authorization Act compliance is commendable, the company tackles intense price pressure and the need for tech innovations in battery life, payload capacity and AI. These are the reasons why the necessity for continuous R&D investment strains UMAC’s focus on low cost.

Unusual Machine’s Earnings Estimate Weak

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 loss is 36 cents per share compared with the year-ago loss of 69 cents per share. For 2026, the loss is pegged at 26 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Although this trend indicates a positive trajectory in the expense management and operational efficiency, it is vital to note that these improving figures will not translate to profitability in the foreseeable future. Hence, investors should consider monitoring metrics beyond the narrowing of loss to evaluate UMAC’s path to sustainable earnings.

UMAC Looks Overvalued, ROE Negative

Unusual Machines is currently a risky investment due to its significant overvaluation, reflected in its price-to-book value of 9.24X, substantially higher than the industry average of 6.88X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of profitability, the current position looks bleak due to losses. Return on equity (ROE), a measure of profitability, reflects how effectively a company uses its shareholders' investments to generate earnings. Currently, UMAC’s ROE stands at a negative 45.3% while the industry hovers at 6.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Exiting Your Positions in Unusual Machines Seems Sensible

UMAC shares have increased exponentially in the past three months and the past year. This growth must significantly benefit the investors who have been holding onto this stock for a long time. Hence, we recommend that they sell their shares and book profits now to escape the lingering turmoil that the company may experience from future losses. Potential investors are advised not to invest in UMAC at this time.

UMAC has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.