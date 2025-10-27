Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) Surges 8.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) shares ended the last trading session 8.1% higher at $12.84. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded this price increase as the company benefits from strong enterprise sales, tariffs and regulations favoring domestic drone companies, and the expansion of Rotor Riot’s operations, boosting margins.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +143.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.76 million, up 80.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Unusual Machines, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 71.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on UMAC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Unusual Machines, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), closed the last trading session 0.8% higher at $3.9. Over the past month, REAX has returned -16.8%.

For The Real Brokerage, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.02. This represents a change of -100% from what the company reported a year ago. The Real Brokerage currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

