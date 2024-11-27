Unusual Machines files to sell 3.58M shares of common stock for holders

08:33 EST Unusual Machines (UMAC) files to sell 3.58M shares of common stock for holders
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UMAC:
- Unusual Machines Q3 2024 Earnings Highlight Growth
- Unusual Machines Inc. Sees Growth Amidst Challenges
- Unusual Machines Inc. Discusses Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Unusual Machines Inc. Discusses Stock Market Strategies
- Unusual Machines Secures $1.95M in Private Placement
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.