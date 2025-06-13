Unusual Machines To Acquire Rotor Lab For $7 Mln To Boost Drone Motor Production

(RTTNews) - Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC), announced Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement, effective June 12, 2025, to acquire Rotor Lab Pty Ltd, an Australian developer of high-performance electric motors for unmanned aerial systems or UAS.

The proposed acquisition is valued at $7.0 million, consisting primarily of an all-stock transaction, which includes a $3.0 million earnout.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and an employment agreement with Rotor Lab CEO Andrew Simpson.

Founded in 2022, Rotor Lab supplies precision-wound electric motors used in both commercial and defense drone applications.

Unusual Machines and Rotor Lab have co-developed several motor models, including the 2207, 2807, and 3220, which are expected to enter production at Unusual Machines' new U.S.-based factory in Orlando, Florida, in September 2025.

The Canberra-based Rotor Lab facility will continue operations post-acquisition as an engineering center for motor design, prototyping, and low-to-medium volume production, supporting global supply chain resiliency and complementing Unusual Machines' expanding U.S. footprint.

The acquisition strengthens Unusual Machines' position in the growing global drone components market, which is expected to reach $115 billion by 2032.

Currently, UMAC is trading at $8.67, up by 5.57 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

