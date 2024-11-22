News & Insights

UnUsUal Ltd. Announces Board Reshuffle Amid Director Resignation

November 22, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

UnUsUal Ltd. (SG:1D1) has released an update.

UnUsUal Ltd. has announced the resignation of Ms. Loh Woon Yen as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, effective November 30, 2024. This change results in a new Board composition, with Ang Wee Chye as Non-Executive Chairman and Ong Chin Soon as CEO, among others. The Board has expressed its gratitude to Ms. Loh for her service and wishes her success in future endeavors.

