UnUsUal Ltd. Announces Board Reshuffle Amid Director Resignation

UnUsUal Ltd. has announced the resignation of Ms. Loh Woon Yen as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, effective November 30, 2024. This change results in a new Board composition, with Ang Wee Chye as Non-Executive Chairman and Ong Chin Soon as CEO, among others. The Board has expressed its gratitude to Ms. Loh for her service and wishes her success in future endeavors.

