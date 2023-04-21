Unusual Call Option Trade in Zeta Global Holdings Corp - (ZETA) Worth $51.48K

On April 21, 2023 at 15:54:04 ET an unusually large $51.48K block of Call contracts in Zeta Global Holdings Corp - (ZETA) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ZETA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zeta Global Holdings Corp -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 11.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZETA is 0.28%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 83,048K shares. The put/call ratio of ZETA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp - is $12.81. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 25.80% from its latest reported closing price of $10.18.

The projected annual revenue for Zeta Global Holdings Corp - is $691MM, an increase of 16.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 17.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 12.17% over the last quarter.

PCSGX - PACE Small holds 58K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ameriprise Financial holds 73K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 79.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 478.09% over the last quarter.

Gpi Capital holds 16,237K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 911K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Zeta Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the "ZMP") is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City.

