Unusual Call Option Trade in Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Worth $25.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 15:22:43 ET an unusually large $25.00K block of Call contracts in Yum China Holdings (YUMC) was sold, with a strike price of $65.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum China Holdings. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 8.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUMC is 0.54%, a decrease of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 396,474K shares. The put/call ratio of YUMC is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yum China Holdings is $69.40. The forecasts range from a low of $43.73 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 12.39% from its latest reported closing price of $61.75.

The projected annual revenue for Yum China Holdings is $11,438MM, an increase of 19.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 41.59% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,150K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 6.73% over the last quarter.

ISEM - Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic Emerging Markets ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Veritable holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 2.22% over the last quarter.

KESG - KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Yum China Holdings Declares $0.13 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 received the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $61.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.01%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 1.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Yum China Holdings Background Information

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,506 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of December 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year.

