Unusual Call Option Trade in Youdao Inc. ADR (DAO) Worth $137.83K

On March 31, 2023 at 15:27:43 ET an unusually large $137.83K block of Call contracts in Youdao Inc. ADR (DAO) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 49 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in DAO options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.14% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Youdao Inc. ADR is $10.55. The forecasts range from a low of $8.79 to a high of $13.04. The average price target represents an increase of 27.14% from its latest reported closing price of $8.30.

The projected annual revenue for Youdao Inc. ADR is $6,189MM, an increase of 23.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Youdao Inc. ADR. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 24.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAO is 0.50%, an increase of 63.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.87% to 21,685K shares. The put/call ratio of DAO is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 14,808K shares representing 11.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,187K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAO by 20.10% over the last quarter.

NetEase holds 2,898K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAO by 130.89% over the last quarter.

TB Alternative Assets holds 489K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 450K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 415K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAO by 75.51% over the last quarter.

Youdao Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Youdao, Inc. is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Cloudnote and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. , a leading internet technology company in China.

