Unusual Call Option Trade in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) Worth $465.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 09:47:53 ET an unusually large $465.00K block of Call contracts in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) was bought, with a strike price of $33.00 / share, expiring in 190 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.04th percentile of all recent large trades made in ASHR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHR is 0.76%, an increase of 251.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.01% to 42,134K shares. The put/call ratio of ASHR is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JTHIX - James Alpha Total Hedge Portfolio Class I holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 27.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHR by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHR by 17.11% over the last quarter.

Hightower 6M Holding holds 85K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHR by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHR by 2.11% over the last quarter.

