Unusual Call Option Trade in XPO (XPO) Worth $465.01K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:11:03 ET an unusually large $465.01K block of Call contracts in XPO (XPO) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 89.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XPO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 862 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPO is 0.21%, a decrease of 15.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.22% to 121,243K shares. The put/call ratio of XPO is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPO is $47.16. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 36.39% from its latest reported closing price of $34.58.

The projected annual revenue for XPO is $7,684MM, a decrease of 0.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JHMM - John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF holds 72K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 29.08% over the last quarter.

Anchor Capital Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VRNIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 27.16% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 15.63% over the last quarter.

CSXAX - Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com

