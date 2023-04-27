Unusual Call Option Trade in XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares (XPEV) Worth $97.75K

On April 27, 2023 at 13:01:35 ET an unusually large $97.75K block of Call contracts in XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares (XPEV) was bought, with a strike price of $8.50 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.78 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.69th percentile of all recent large trades made in XPEV options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPEV is 0.50%, an increase of 53.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.21% to 155,694K shares. The put/call ratio of XPEV is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares is $13.30. The forecasts range from a low of $4.24 to a high of $38.12. The average price target represents an increase of 44.91% from its latest reported closing price of $9.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares is $46,482MM, an increase of 73.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ERTH - Invesco Cleantech ETF holds 583K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 50.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 48.81% over the last quarter.

CloudAlpha Capital Management holds 1,400K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

LDEM - iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 44.74% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 375K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 18.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 31.88% over the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 310.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 90.53% over the last quarter.

XPeng Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively.

See all XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.