Unusual Call Option Trade in XPeng Inc - ADR (XPEV) Worth $501.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 15:53:50 ET an unusually large $501.00K block of Call contracts in XPeng Inc - ADR (XPEV) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 263 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 13.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XPEV options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 14.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPEV is 0.51%, an increase of 63.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.07% to 154,315K shares. The put/call ratio of XPEV is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPeng Inc - ADR is $13.30. The forecasts range from a low of $4.24 to a high of $38.12. The average price target represents an increase of 40.03% from its latest reported closing price of $9.50.

The projected annual revenue for XPeng Inc - ADR is $46,482MM, an increase of 73.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robeco Schweiz holds 5,683K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,691K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 21.97% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,209K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing a decrease of 111.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 92.14% over the last quarter.

ERTH - Invesco Cleantech ETF holds 583K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 50.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 48.81% over the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 51.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 72.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Capital holds 175K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 95,603.13% over the last quarter.

XPeng Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively.

