Unusual Call Option Trade in X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Worth $24.36K

On May 17, 2023 at 12:07:38 ET an unusually large $24.36K block of Call contracts in X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) was bought, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.53 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XFOR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in X4 Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFOR is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 61,529K shares. The put/call ratio of XFOR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.84% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 102.84% from its latest reported closing price of 1.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for X4 Pharmaceuticals is 1MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 12,203K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 11,737K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,818K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,545K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company.

Axa holds 4,396K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 46.96% over the last quarter.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company's lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials - in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is developing additional product candidates.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.