Unusual Call Option Trade in Western Midstream Partners (WES) Worth $90.75K

On April 10, 2023 at 14:16:30 ET an unusually large $90.75K block of Call contracts in Western Midstream Partners (WES) was sold, with a strike price of $29.00 / share, expiring in 39 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in WES options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Midstream Partners is $33.49. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 24.45% from its latest reported closing price of $26.91.

The projected annual revenue for Western Midstream Partners is $3,501MM, an increase of 7.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Midstream Partners. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 1.25%, a decrease of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 235,921K shares. The put/call ratio of WES is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 25,442K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,682K shares, representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 8.09% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 24,716K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,192K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 17,682K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,399K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,856K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,542K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 12,632K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,264K shares, representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Western Midstream Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Midstream Partners, LP ('WES') is a Delawaremaster limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

