Unusual Call Option Trade in Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) Worth $276.47K

On April 10, 2023 at 11:06:05 ET an unusually large $276.47K block of Call contracts in Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 67 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.53 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.44 percentile of all recent large trades made in WBD options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.99% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warner Bros Discovery is $21.61. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 42.99% from its latest reported closing price of $15.11.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Bros Discovery is $45,007MM, an increase of 33.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Bros Discovery. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBD is 0.21%, a decrease of 18.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 1,565,048K shares. The put/call ratio of WBD is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66,426K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,228K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 60,906K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,390K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 51,205K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,355K shares, representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 21.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,085K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,080K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 22.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 47,773K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,087K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Discovery, Inc. is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe.

