Unusual Call Option Trade in Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) Worth $262.50K

On April 13, 2023 at 11:07:20 ET an unusually large $262.50K block of Call contracts in Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) was sold, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 435 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.25th percentile of all recent large trades made in WBD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Bros Discovery. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBD is 0.22%, a decrease of 13.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.79% to 1,566,722K shares. The put/call ratio of WBD is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.67% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warner Bros Discovery is $21.61. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 53.67% from its latest reported closing price of $14.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Bros Discovery is $45,007MM, an increase of 33.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCPIX - Communication Services Ultrasector Profund Investor Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB holds 424K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 11.73% over the last quarter.

TRPL - Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 131K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 64.32% over the last quarter.

Caldwell Securities holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Warner Bros. Discovery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Discovery, Inc. is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe.

See all Warner Bros Discovery regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.