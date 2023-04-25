Unusual Call Option Trade in Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) Worth $232.50K

On April 25, 2023 at 15:55:56 ET an unusually large $232.50K block of Call contracts in Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 269 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.45th percentile of all recent large trades made in WBD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Bros Discovery. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBD is 0.24%, a decrease of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.08% to 1,569,334K shares. The put/call ratio of WBD is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warner Bros Discovery is $21.23. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 58.94% from its latest reported closing price of $13.36.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Bros Discovery is $45,007MM, an increase of 33.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 258K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 30.50% over the last quarter.

Community Bank, N.A. holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 772.69% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - CONSERVATIVE BALANCED PORTFOLIO Class I holds 77K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GEIZX - Growth Equity Index Fund Investor holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HIBL - Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) High Beta Bull 3X Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Background Information

Discovery, Inc. is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe.

