Unusual Call Option Trade in Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) Worth $166.40K

On February 27, 2023 at 10:10:05 (ET) an unusually large $166.40K block of Call contracts in Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 18 days (on March 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.16 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 80.04 percentile of all recent large trades made in WBD options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.53% Upside

As of February 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warner Bros Discovery is $20.76. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 33.53% from its latest reported closing price of $15.55.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Bros Discovery is $45,007MM, an increase of 33.09%. The projected annual EPS is $0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Bros Discovery. This is a decrease of 134 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBD is 0.22%, a decrease of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.95% to 1,552,324K shares. The put/call ratio of WBD is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,228K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,328K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 60,906K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,390K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 51,205K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,355K shares, representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 34.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,080K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,891K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 47,773K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,087K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBD by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Discovery, Inc. is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe.

