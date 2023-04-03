Unusual Call Option Trade in Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Worth $448.50K

On April 3, 2023 at 14:55:20 ET an unusually large $448.50K block of Call contracts in Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was sold, with a strike price of $37.50 / share, expiring in 109 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in WBA options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.80% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance is $42.12. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 21.80% from its latest reported closing price of $34.58.

The projected annual revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance is $135,932MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2057 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBA is 0.29%, an increase of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 553,588K shares. The put/call ratio of WBA is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,991K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,877K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 20,888K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,161K shares, representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 29.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,593K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,261K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,402K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,304K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,278K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,033K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling. Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores. WBA's purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. WBA is included in FORTUNE's 2020 list of the World's Most Admired Companies*, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

