Unusual Call Option Trade in Wabtec (WAB) Worth $86.33K

On April 18, 2023 at 15:22:54 ET an unusually large $86.33K block of Call contracts in Wabtec (WAB) was bought, with a strike price of $105.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in WAB options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wabtec. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAB is 0.31%, a decrease of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 198,038K shares. The put/call ratio of WAB is 2.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wabtec is $117.02. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.94% from its latest reported closing price of $100.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wabtec is $8,795MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Key FInancial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 7.19% over the last quarter.

HVOAX - Hartford Quality Value Fund holds 41K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 58K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control. The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine, and industrial solutions. Based in Pittsburgh, PA.

See all Wabtec regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.