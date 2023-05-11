Unusual Call Option Trade in Vuzix (VUZI) Worth $47.50K

On May 11, 2023 at 10:50:50 ET an unusually large $47.50K block of Call contracts in Vuzix (VUZI) was sold, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 253 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in VUZI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vuzix. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VUZI is 0.24%, an increase of 117.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 34,911K shares. The put/call ratio of VUZI is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vuzix is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 122.22% from its latest reported closing price of 4.59.

The projected annual revenue for Vuzix is 19MM, an increase of 40.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,325K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 11.84% over the last quarter.

ARKW - ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds 3,736K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,937K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 1.13% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 2,750K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 10.96% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 2,311K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 38.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,905K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vuzix Background Information

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.

