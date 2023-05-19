Unusual Call Option Trade in Vodafone Group plc - ADR (VOD) Worth $373.00K

On May 19, 2023 at 13:32:26 ET an unusually large $373.00K block of Call contracts in Vodafone Group plc - ADR (VOD) was bought, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 154 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 11.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in VOD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Group plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOD is 0.28%, an increase of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 248,982K shares. The put/call ratio of VOD is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vodafone Group plc - ADR is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 9.16 to a high of $24.46. The average price target represents an increase of 44.31% from its latest reported closing price of 10.25.

The projected annual revenue for Vodafone Group plc - ADR is 47,588MM, an increase of 4.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

Renaissance Technologies holds 18,224K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,140K shares, representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 18,095K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,438K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,027K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,051K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 1.38% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 16,169K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,468K shares, representing an increase of 22.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,827K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,395K shares, representing a decrease of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 78.36% over the last quarter.

Vodafone Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vodafone Group Plc is a British multinational telecommunications company. Its registered office and global headquarters are in Newbury, Berkshire, England. It predominantly operates services in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania.

