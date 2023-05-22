Unusual Call Option Trade in Vistra (VST) Worth $116.94K

On May 22, 2023 at 10:25:51 ET an unusually large $116.94K block of Call contracts in Vistra (VST) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.46 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.27th percentile of all recent large trades made in VST options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistra. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VST is 0.36%, an increase of 11.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 390,856K shares. The put/call ratio of VST is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vistra is 33.55. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 36.87% from its latest reported closing price of 24.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vistra is 15,971MM, an increase of 6.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 23,229K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,400K shares, representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 1.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,113K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,377K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 11,366K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 9,303K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,275K shares, representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VST by 36.38% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,254K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,579K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Vistra Declares $0.20 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $24.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.91%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.51%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Vistra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vistra Energy Corporation is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive residential electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.