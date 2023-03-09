Unusual Call Option Trade in Vist Financial (VIST) Worth $167.50K

On March 9, 2023 at 10:30:09 ET an unusually large $167.50K block of Call contracts in Vist Financial (VIST) was bought, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 99 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in VIST options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.44% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vist Financial is $21.18. The forecasts range from a low of $17.98 to a high of $24.92. The average price target represents an increase of 10.44% from its latest reported closing price of $19.18.

The projected annual revenue for Vist Financial is $1,227MM, an increase of 7.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vist Financial. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 20.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIST is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.40% to 40,177K shares. The put/call ratio of VIST is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kensington Investments B.V. holds 12,500K shares representing 14.14% ownership of the company.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 2,885K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 2,857K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares, representing an increase of 38.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 162.42% over the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 2,620K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares, representing an increase of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,738K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing a decrease of 20.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 24.71% over the last quarter.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vista Energy Marketing is a retail provider of electricity and natural gas operating in nine states across America.

