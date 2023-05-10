Unusual Call Option Trade in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Worth $71.92K

On May 10, 2023 at 10:08:11 ET an unusually large $71.92K block of Call contracts in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 163 day(s) (on October 20, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vishay Intertechnology. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSH is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 139,857K shares. The put/call ratio of VSH is 4.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vishay Intertechnology is 21.68. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.48% from its latest reported closing price of 21.15.

The projected annual revenue for Vishay Intertechnology is 3,540MM, an increase of 1.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 5,771K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,117K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,307K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 2.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,001K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,808K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 11.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,931K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,967K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,801K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,881K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $21.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.31%, and the highest has been 3.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Vishay Intertechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

