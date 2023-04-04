Unusual Call Option Trade in Virtu Financial (VIRT) Worth $102.95K

On April 4, 2023 at 12:00:52 ET an unusually large $102.95K block of Call contracts in Virtu Financial (VIRT) was bought, with a strike price of $18.00 / share, expiring in 17 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in VIRT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.55% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virtu Financial is $21.71. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.55% from its latest reported closing price of $18.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Virtu Financial is $1,503MM, a decrease of 25.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtu Financial. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRT is 0.18%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 99,295K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRT is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 8,203K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,531K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,330K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,682K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,676K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 3,581K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 6.67% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,461K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial Declares $0.24 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $18.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 2.56%, and the highest has been 6.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Virtu Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging itsglobal marketmaking expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.