Unusual Call Option Trade in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - (SPCE) Worth $222.26K

On May 10, 2023 at 09:36:02 ET an unusually large $222.26K block of Call contracts in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - (SPCE) was sold, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 254 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.70th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPCE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.13%, an increase of 185.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 101,617K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - is 4.44. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.48% from its latest reported closing price of 4.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - is 19MM, an increase of 716.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 11,299K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,116K shares, representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 15.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,499K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,871K shares, representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 24.47% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,546K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,014K shares, representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 25.98% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,306K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 26.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,295K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,950K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 25.67% over the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience.

See all Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.