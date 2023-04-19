Unusual Call Option Trade in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (VIPS) Worth $220.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:18:01 ET an unusually large $220.00K block of Call contracts in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (VIPS) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 9.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in VIPS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIPS is 0.30%, a decrease of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 399,535K shares. The put/call ratio of VIPS is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is $16.48. The forecasts range from a low of $11.31 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 6.42% from its latest reported closing price of $15.49.

The projected annual revenue for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is $111,366MM, an increase of 7.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 75.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 99.38% over the last quarter.

FCEEX - Franklin Emerging Market Core Equity (IU) Fund Advisor holds 83K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 20.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 54.82% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,798K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,016K shares, representing a decrease of 179.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 43.14% over the last quarter.

Profund Advisors holds 80K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 335K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 78.75% over the last quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners.

