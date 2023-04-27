Unusual Call Option Trade in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (VIPS) Worth $144.00K

On April 27, 2023 at 15:52:53 ET an unusually large $144.00K block of Call contracts in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (VIPS) was bought, with a strike price of $16.00 / share, expiring in 22 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.16 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.37th percentile of all recent large trades made in VIPS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIPS is 0.31%, a decrease of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 398,972K shares. The put/call ratio of VIPS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is $16.48. The forecasts range from a low of $11.31 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 11.61% from its latest reported closing price of $14.77.

The projected annual revenue for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR is $111,366MM, an increase of 7.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 172K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHIQ - Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF holds 515K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 36.87% over the last quarter.

Half Sky Capital holds 1,626K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978K shares, representing a decrease of 83.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 99.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,279K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 37.98% over the last quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners.

