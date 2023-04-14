Unusual Call Option Trade in Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Worth $3.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 12:45:46 ET an unusually large $3.00K block of Call contracts in Vinco Ventures (BBIG) was bought, with a strike price of $0.50 / share, expiring in 98 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.25 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.98th percentile of all recent large trades made in BBIG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vinco Ventures. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIG is 0.14%, an increase of 804.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.48% to 45,268K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIG is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HBK Sorce Advisory holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FISVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 52.89% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 88K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 130K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIG by 53.61% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vinco Ventures Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns.

See all Vinco Ventures regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.