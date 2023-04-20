Unusual Call Option Trade in Vimeo (VMEO) Worth $6.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 15:50:24 ET an unusually large $6.00K block of Call contracts in Vimeo (VMEO) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 183 day(s) (on October 20, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vimeo. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMEO is 0.17%, an increase of 131.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 168,097K shares. The put/call ratio of VMEO is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vimeo is $6.53. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 89.77% from its latest reported closing price of $3.44.

The projected annual revenue for Vimeo is $463MM, an increase of 6.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMEO by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,982K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Graham Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing a decrease of 3,293.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMEO by 98.06% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,577K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMEO by 29.93% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 70.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMEO by 46.87% over the last quarter.

Vimeo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vimeo, Inc. is an American video hosting, sharing, and services platform provider headquartered in New York City. Vimeo focuses on the delivery of high-definition video across a range of devices. Vimeos business model is through software as a service.

