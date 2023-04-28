Unusual Call Option Trade in ViewRay (VRAY) Worth $157.15K

On April 28, 2023 at 14:08:18 ET an unusually large $157.15K block of Call contracts in ViewRay (VRAY) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 266 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.84th percentile of all recent large trades made in VRAY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in ViewRay. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRAY is 0.18%, a decrease of 33.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.34% to 167,839K shares. The put/call ratio of VRAY is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 195.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ViewRay is $3.32. The forecasts range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 195.98% from its latest reported closing price of $1.12.

The projected annual revenue for ViewRay is $139MM, an increase of 36.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Belvedere Trading holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 145.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 96.57% over the last quarter.

Evergreen Capital Management holds 44K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 6.57% over the last quarter.

MORGAN STANLEY INSTITUTIONAL FUND INC - Vitality Portfolio Class I holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 18.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRAY by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Quantbot Technologies holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ViewRay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ViewRay, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

