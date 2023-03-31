Unusual Call Option Trade in ViaSat (VSAT) Worth $233.64K

On March 31, 2023 at 12:11:07 ET an unusually large $233.64K block of Call contracts in ViaSat (VSAT) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 168 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in VSAT options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.92% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for ViaSat is $51.41. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 56.92% from its latest reported closing price of $32.76.

The projected annual revenue for ViaSat is $2,859MM, a decrease of 0.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in ViaSat. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSAT is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 66,632K shares. The put/call ratio of VSAT is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 16,289K shares representing 21.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 4,725K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,272K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,949K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 3.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,334K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 3.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,194K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Viasat Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea.

