Unusual Call Option Trade in Veru (VERU) Worth $13.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:13:56 ET an unusually large $13.00K block of Call contracts in Veru (VERU) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 1 day(s) (on April 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veru. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERU is 0.03%, a decrease of 62.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.65% to 48,098K shares. The put/call ratio of VERU is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 890.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veru is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 890.29% from its latest reported closing price of $1.03.

The projected annual revenue for Veru is $40MM, an increase of 45.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 34K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 46.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 23.85% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 49K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 17.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERU by 58.14% over the last quarter.

Veru Background Information

Veru Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, VERU-100, and Zuclomiphene citrate. VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor resistant prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. The Veru breast cancer pipeline includes enobosarm for AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and VERU-111 for taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Enobosarm is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets and activates the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer without unwanted masculinizing side effects. VERU-111 is also being advanced into a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

