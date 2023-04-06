Unusual Call Option Trade in Vertex Energy (VTNR) Worth $157.75K

On April 6, 2023 at 11:53:53 ET an unusually large $157.75K block of Call contracts in Vertex Energy (VTNR) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 106 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.18 percentile of all recent large trades made in VTNR options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex Energy is $13.30. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 48.56% from its latest reported closing price of $8.95.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Energy is $3,943MM, an increase of 41.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTNR is 0.11%, a decrease of 18.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 41,422K shares. The put/call ratio of VTNR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 8,193K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,216K shares, representing a decrease of 12.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,400K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 27.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 30.19% over the last quarter.

Trellus Management Company holds 2,121K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,808K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sona Asset Management holds 1,362K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Vertex Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex Energy Inc. is a middle market consolidator, refiner and re-refiner of distressed petroleum streams, such as used oil, transmix, fuel oils and off-specification commercial chemical products.

