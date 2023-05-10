Unusual Call Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Worth $672.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 14:24:50 ET an unusually large $672.00K block of Call contracts in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was sold, with a strike price of $125.00 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.61 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.45th percentile of all recent large trades made in SMH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMH is 0.44%, an increase of 15.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.81% to 23,045K shares. The put/call ratio of SMH is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,680K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,776K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,846K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,134K shares, representing a decrease of 69.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 37.48% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,813K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 20.83% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,418K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 30.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 74.69% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 1,230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing an increase of 56.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 155.59% over the last quarter.

See all VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.