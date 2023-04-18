Unusual Call Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $9,581.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 12:20:16 ET an unusually large $9,581.00K block of Call contracts in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 430 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 58.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.78%, an increase of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 219,399K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&t Bank holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 71.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 37.15% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 64.80% over the last quarter.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 9,461K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,225K shares, representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Granite Point Capital Management holds 225K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 73.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.30% over the last quarter.

