Unusual Call Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $508.20K

On April 17, 2023 at 11:11:47 ET an unusually large $508.20K block of Call contracts in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was sold, with a strike price of $34.00 / share, expiring in 151 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.31 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.81th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 7.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.78%, an increase of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 218,729K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capasso Planning Partners holds 9K shares.

Cypress Capital Management LLC holds 115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Princeton Global Asset Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Castleview Partners holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Patriot Investment Management holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 17.09% over the last quarter.

